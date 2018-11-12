Alps Advisors Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 377.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.82 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

