Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $429,000 Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,428,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,342,000 after purchasing an additional 275,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,043,000 after purchasing an additional 348,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the period. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $55,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 11,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMCH. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stephens set a $26.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

BMC Stock stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

