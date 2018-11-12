Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,712.43 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,121.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $858.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 19.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,141.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $64,744,896 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.2% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

