Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $821,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,632,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Amazon.com by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 27,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,712.43 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,121.63 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $837.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $2,075.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,141.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock worth $64,744,896 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/amazon-com-inc-amzn-holdings-reduced-by-state-of-wisconsin-investment-board.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.