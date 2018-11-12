American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,150,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,229 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $78,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 30.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in PACCAR by 17.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 132,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $11,415,195.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,080,449 shares in the company, valued at $181,253,619.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $38,695.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,126.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

PACCAR stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/american-century-companies-inc-cuts-position-in-paccar-inc-pcar.html.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.