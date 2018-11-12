American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,495 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.58% of UDR worth $63,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 686.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 152,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UDR by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,830,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,750,000 after purchasing an additional 811,970 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in UDR by 15.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.84 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.3323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UDR’s payout ratio is 68.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,396,369.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

