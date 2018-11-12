American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Under Armour Inc (UA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731,165 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Under Armour worth $73,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 172,535 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Under Armour by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16 and a beta of -0.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

