American Express (AXP) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $108.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $87.54 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other American Express news, CFO Scott Murcray acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo acquired 20,142,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

