American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 21,735.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in American International Group by 350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

