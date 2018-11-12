American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Receives $52.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

ARII has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised American Railcar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of ARII stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $70.01. 131,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.14. American Railcar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 29.71%. American Railcar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Railcar Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Railcar Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Railcar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Railcar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Railcar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

