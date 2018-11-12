AMO Coin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $274,319.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00147312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00242960 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $684.55 or 0.10798958 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

