Amon (AMN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,658.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, Amon has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $347,658.00 and approximately $1,750.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00146409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00247652 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $703.05 or 0.10987923 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,579,757 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

