Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) SVP Sells $243,000.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Nomura initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Analog Devices by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,068,000 after buying an additional 728,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,498,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,585,000 after buying an additional 669,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

