Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post sales of $195.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.09 million and the lowest is $172.30 million. Exelixis reported sales of $120.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $819.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.20 million to $845.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $928.46 million, with estimates ranging from $849.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 55.71%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $346,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $1,603,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 299,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,227. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.66. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

