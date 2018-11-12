Analysts Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

Shares of HII opened at $223.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $276.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $185,624,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,727,000 after acquiring an additional 595,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,975.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150,552 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

