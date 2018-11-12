Analysts Anticipate Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.65. Kimberly Clark reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.83. 51,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,907. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

