Analysts Anticipate Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2018

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.48). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a negative net margin of 432.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TTPH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. WBB Securities upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTPH opened at $2.17 on Monday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.67.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

