Analysts Anticipate Wabash National Co. (WNC) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wabash National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Wabash National reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabash National will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wabash National.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $553.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wabash National to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Wabash National stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $875.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.90. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,396,000 after purchasing an additional 548,706 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,145 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6,098.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

