Analysts Expect Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $39.00 target price on Bank Of Princeton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Bank Of Princeton stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 11.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 238,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 58.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 727.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

