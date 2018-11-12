Analysts Expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after buying an additional 84,263 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 216,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,708,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. 258,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,222. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $574.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

