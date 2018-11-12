Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) to Post $0.06 EPS

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $31.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Goosehead Insurance an industry rank of 115 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,676. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $55,822,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $4,534,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $5,753,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,744,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

