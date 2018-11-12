Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

IRIX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,321. IRIDEX has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Associates & Paragon A. Paragon acquired 70,000 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William M. Moore acquired 10,000 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 201,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,442,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 216.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.