Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

KDMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. WBB Securities raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 17,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,020. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

