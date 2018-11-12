Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce $50.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.82 million and the highest is $51.56 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $48.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $202.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.50 million to $203.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $220.96 million, with estimates ranging from $219.06 million to $223.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

In other Limelight Networks news, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,800 shares of company stock worth $697,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $139,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $172,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,801. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.85 million, a PE ratio of -177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.47.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

