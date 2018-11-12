Analysts Expect Olin Co. (OLN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. Olin reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Cowen raised their target price on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

OLN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75. Olin has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $324,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.