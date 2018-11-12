Analysts Expect Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Preferred Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $99,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $150,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $219,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. 3,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

