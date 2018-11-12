Analysts Expect Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quintana Energy Services.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.50 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QES shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $9.15 to $8.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE QES opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

