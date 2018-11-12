Analysts Expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) to Post -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2018

Brokerages forecast that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, First Analysis reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Safeguard Scientifics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,575,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 474,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 343,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 109,556 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. 58,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,895. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

