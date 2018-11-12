Analysts Expect Spire Inc (SR) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). Spire posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spire.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Spire stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,868. Spire has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 31.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Spire by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,977,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

