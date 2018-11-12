Analysts Expect Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) have received an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.60 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ultra Petroleum an industry rank of 73 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Alliance Securities cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ultra Petroleum by 2,751.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,267,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 1,222,948 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Ultra Petroleum by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 14,096,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after buying an additional 978,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ultra Petroleum by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,881,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 708,536 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Petroleum by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 662,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ultra Petroleum by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 488,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Petroleum stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.60. Ultra Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

