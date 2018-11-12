Analysts Expect Univar Inc (UNVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Univar posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year sales of $8.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univar.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Carr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $584,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Univar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Univar by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Univar has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.