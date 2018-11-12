Analysts Offer Predictions for Franks International NV’s FY2018 Earnings (FI)

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franks International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Franks International’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Franks International from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities set a $8.00 price target on Franks International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of FI stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Franks International has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 210,227 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,759,599.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,222,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,972,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kendall Garrett Mosing sold 3,361,094 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $26,720,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,591,560 shares of company stock valued at $45,728,414. Insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 89.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 96,478 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,979,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after buying an additional 316,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,647,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 304,158 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

