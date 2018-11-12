Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Altus Group (AIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altus Group (TSE: AIF):

11/8/2018 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$25.33 on Monday. Altus Group Ltd has a one year low of C$25.23 and a one year high of C$37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

Get Altus Group Ltd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 895.52%.

Altus Group Limited provides independent advisory services, software, and data solutions to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. The company operates through Altus Analytics, CRE Consulting, and Geomatics segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers data, analytics software, and technology-related services, such as ARGUS Enterprise (AE), a software for valuation, and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer, a software for feasibility analysis and assessments; ARGUS EstateMaster, a software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS on Demand, a hosted version of AE and ARGUS Developer; and Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.