Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) recently:

10/31/2018 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2018 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

10/23/2018 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/22/2018 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

10/18/2018 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2018 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/24/2018 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2018 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2018 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

9/18/2018 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

9/17/2018 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ASML stock traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,165. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $157.95 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get ASML Holding NV alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,174,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,803,000 after purchasing an additional 594,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASML by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,187,000 after purchasing an additional 588,885 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $64,105,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 80.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 152,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $22,988,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.