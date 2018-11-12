Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Bank (DBK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank (FRA: DBK):

11/2/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.50 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.70 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €9.55 ($11.10) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €10.20 ($11.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €10.50 ($12.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €11.50 ($13.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €11.50 ($13.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €10.20 ($11.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/13/2018 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €8.83 ($10.27) on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

