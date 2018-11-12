Analysts Set $15.00 Target Price for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 120 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZWI. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,445,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.46. 3,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

