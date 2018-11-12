Analysts Set Core Laboratories (CLB) Price Target at $108.80

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 73.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

