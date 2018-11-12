Analysts Set Expectations for Science Applications International Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAIC. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Science Applications International stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Science Applications International by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 53,308 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

