Analysts Set Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Price Target at $63.83

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Herc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Herc to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE HRI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. 394,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -117.78 and a beta of 2.73. Herc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $72.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Herc had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Herc by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

