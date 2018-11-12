Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE: VLRS) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2018 – Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/30/2018 – Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/27/2018 – Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2018 – Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2018 – Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

9/28/2018 – Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/28/2018 – Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

9/25/2018 – Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $427.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.52. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,636,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 73,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 86,859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

