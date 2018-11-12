Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2018 – Hostess Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hostess Brands was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2018 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/18/2018 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

10/15/2018 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2018 – Hostess Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2018 – Hostess Brands is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Hostess Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, Director Larry E. Bodner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,609 shares in the company, valued at $317,445.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $144,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth about $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth about $183,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

