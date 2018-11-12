Analyzing Ecosphere Technologies (ESPH) & Dover (DOV)

Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPH) and Dover (NYSE:DOV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ecosphere Technologies alerts:

0.0% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dover shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dover pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ecosphere Technologies does not pay a dividend. Dover pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dover has raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ecosphere Technologies and Dover’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A Dover 9.69% 21.22% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ecosphere Technologies and Dover’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecosphere Technologies $90,000.00 13.55 -$7.47 million N/A N/A Dover $7.83 billion 1.59 $811.66 million $4.03 21.16

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than Ecosphere Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ecosphere Technologies and Dover, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecosphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover 0 11 5 0 2.31

Dover has a consensus target price of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Dover’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dover is more favorable than Ecosphere Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ecosphere Technologies has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dover beats Ecosphere Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecosphere Technologies

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals. Its Ozonix water treatment technology is used in oil and natural gas, mining, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, industrial, and marine, as well as for municipal wastewater treatment applications. The company also provides Ecos PowerCube, a mobile and solar powered generator, which increases the total amount of solar power generation that is used in various markets, including off-grid agricultural, military, emergency/disaster relief, and humanitarian and wireless communication efforts for remote applications. In addition, it offers Ecos GrowCube, a fully-automated hydroponic growing system, which increases the crop production. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries; and bearings and compressor parts, and automation products. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosphere Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosphere Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.