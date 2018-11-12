Analyzing SMTC (SMTX) & Flex (FLEX)

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) and Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SMTC has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SMTC and Flex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC 0 0 0 0 N/A Flex 0 5 5 0 2.50

Flex has a consensus price target of $18.21, suggesting a potential upside of 121.58%. Given Flex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flex is more favorable than SMTC.

Profitability

This table compares SMTC and Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC -0.07% -0.56% -0.16% Flex 1.15% 9.83% 2.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of SMTC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Flex shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of SMTC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Flex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMTC and Flex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC $139.23 million 0.46 -$7.84 million N/A N/A Flex $25.44 billion 0.17 $428.53 million $0.80 10.28

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than SMTC.

Summary

Flex beats SMTC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments. The company offers various services, including innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enable customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It also provides design and engineering services, such as contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies comprising system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services. In addition, the company offers component product solutions that include rigid and flexible printed circuit board fabrication, and power supplies; after-market and forward supply chain logistics services; and reverse logistics and repair services, which comprise returns management, exchange programs, complex repair, asset recovery, recycling, and e-waste management for consumer and midrange products, printers, smart phones, consumer medical devices, notebook personal computers, set-top boxes, game consoles, infrastructure products. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Singapore.

