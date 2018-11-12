Analyzing Stars Group (TSG) and Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and Stars Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor 1.38% 7.46% 4.59% Stars Group -0.91% 18.05% 6.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Stars Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Tripadvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tripadvisor and Stars Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.56 billion 5.60 -$19.00 million $0.48 131.88 Stars Group $1.31 billion 3.59 $259.23 million $2.25 7.69

Stars Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tripadvisor. Stars Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor and Stars Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 3 14 2 0 1.95 Stars Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus price target of $54.69, suggesting a potential downside of 13.61%. Stars Group has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.86%. Given Stars Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stars Group is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Volatility & Risk

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stars Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stars Group beats Tripadvisor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 20 other media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The company's Websites feature 600 million reviews and opinions on 7.5 million places comprising 1.2 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 750,000 vacation rentals; 4.6 million restaurants; and 915,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

