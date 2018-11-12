ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANGI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.69. 2,233,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.20. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.57 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,306 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $503,233.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 36,301 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $818,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after acquiring an additional 702,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,699,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,179,000 after buying an additional 239,681 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 819,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after buying an additional 189,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 170,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

