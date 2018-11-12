ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Position Boosted by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH comprises about 0.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.13. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 105.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

