ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $165.86 on Monday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $190.45. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $657,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $461,327.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.