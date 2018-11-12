Anthem Inc (ANTM) Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $126,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 111.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,932,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 305,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $287.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $214.95 and a 1 year high of $290.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.19.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $6,554,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anthem Inc (ANTM) Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/anthem-inc-antm-holdings-trimmed-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.