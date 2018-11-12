Aperio Group LLC Acquires 6,128 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $16.50.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

