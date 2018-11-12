Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Universal Corp (UVV)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Universal by 823.6% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth $200,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $239,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, January 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

In related news, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $201,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,938.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

